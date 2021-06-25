 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 26

GORDON, Rose, 92, Lovington, died Friday (June 25, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KINDRED, Cheryl A., 79, Carlock, formerly of Atlanta, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

LAMPERT, David L., 90, Monticello, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

PEDDYCOART, Roy K., 80, Clinton, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SPENCE, Sylvester, 70, Decatur, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

SKINNER, Steven Lee "Steve", 45, Decatur, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WHITE, Kathryn J. (King), Danville, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

