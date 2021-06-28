 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 29

BLICKENSDERFER, 60, Dalton City, died Monday (June 28, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

FRAZIER, Ragen Jane, 15, Decatur, died Sunday (June 27, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

GARDNER, Marion F., 93, Decatur, died Monday (June 28, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa. 

GORDON, Joshua D., 40, Shelbyville, died Friday (June 25, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

GRAY, Charles R. Jr., 81, Arcola, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SCHULTZ, Lucus B., 37, Strasburg, died Thursday (June 24, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

STODDARD, Mary G., 91, Shelbyville, died Friday (June 25, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WHITE, Charlotte K., 85, Decatur, died Monday (June 28, 2021). Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

