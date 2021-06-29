 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for June 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAMBERT, Helen Maxine, 86, Clinton, died Monday (June 28, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TAYLOR, Michael William, 65, Clinton, died Friday (June 25, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News