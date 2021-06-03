 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 4

LEONARD, Terry G., 63, died Thursday (May 27, 2021). Massie Funeral Home, Mounds.

MAHONEY, Jerry S., 85, of Argenta, formerly of Clinton, died Thursday (June 3, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

