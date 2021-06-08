 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 9

ARNOLD, Betty I., 83, Effingham, died Monday (June 7, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HILL, Lawana, 55, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 1, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

MEARS, Beulah Maurine, 95, Shelbyville, died Monday (June 7, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ROBINSON, Howard, 63, Decatur, died Friday (May 28, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

TIPSWORD, Madonna, 97, Beecher City, died Tuesday (June 8, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

