 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for March 24
0 entries

Funerals pending for March 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATCHASON, Terry Lee, 67, Decatur, died Monday (March 22, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

GOODWIN, Stephen Graham, 39, Decatur, died March 17, 2021. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

McWILLIAMS, Terry Lee, 61, Decatur, died Friday (March 19, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatue.

MORROW, Judy A., 86, Lincoln, died Monday (March 22, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News