Funerals pending for March 25
Funerals pending for March 25

WALKER, Kevin Lee, 52, Clinton, died Monday (March 22, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WHITELAW, Theodore, 80, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 23, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

