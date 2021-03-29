 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for March 30
DANIELS, Barbara J., 94, Decatur, died Monday (March 29, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

DAY, Julie, 58, Decatur, died Saturday (March 27, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

NICHOLSON, Robert, 78, Decatur, died Sunday (March 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

