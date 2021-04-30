Funerals pending for May 1

BRAUN, Gary E., 74, Clinton, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
EIMER, Timothy J., 62, San Antonio, Texas, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
HUNT, Dell Edward, 89, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Tanzysus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.
LOVINS, Kenneth "Lee", 83, Windsor, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.
PHILLIPS, Larry, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.
WALKER, Willie Mener, 86,Taylorville, Monday (April 26, 2021). McClure funeral Home & Cremation Services in Taylorville.
WEST, Lezell, 99, Decatur, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Walker Funeraql Service, Decatur.
