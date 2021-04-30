 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for May 1
0 entries

Funerals pending for May 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRAUN, Gary E., 74, Clinton, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

EIMER, Timothy J., 62, San Antonio, Texas, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

HUNT, Dell Edward, 89, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Tanzysus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

LOVINS, Kenneth "Lee", 83, Windsor, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

PHILLIPS, Larry, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WALKER, Willie Mener, 86,Taylorville, Monday (April 26, 2021). McClure funeral Home & Cremation Services in Taylorville. 

WEST, Lezell, 99, Decatur, died Thursday (April 29, 2021). Walker Funeraql Service, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News