Funerals pending for May 12
Funerals pending for May 12

HARRIS, Regina Fae, 89,Wapella, died Tuesday (May 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

KING, Margaret B., 97, Maroa, died Tuesday (May 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa. 

