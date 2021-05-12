 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 13
EWING, Courtney, 49, Decatur, died May 5, 2021. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

EWING, Synnesha L., 30, Decatur, died May 2, 2021. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

JACKSON, John, 72, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 11, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

STOWE, Annie, 80, Decatur, died Saturday (May 8, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

