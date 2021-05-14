 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for May 15
0 entries
Funerals pendingFunerals pending

Funerals pending for May 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATESON, Jackie Donald, 79, Clinton, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

ENGLISH, Jerry, 85, Decatur, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

HOWERTON, Jane Susan, 88, Kannapolis, North Carolina, formerly of Decatur, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

INGRAM, Roberta L., 84, Lincoln, died Wednesday (May 12, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

MICHAEL, Nancy, 70, Ohlman, formerly of Pana, died Wednesday (May 12, 2021). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.

WARD, Timothy Allen “Tim,” 48, Georgetown, formerly of Warrensburg, died May 2, 2021. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News