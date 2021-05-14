Funerals pending for May 15

BATESON, Jackie Donald, 79, Clinton, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
ENGLISH, Jerry, 85, Decatur, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
HOWERTON, Jane Susan, 88, Kannapolis, North Carolina, formerly of Decatur, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
INGRAM, Roberta L., 84, Lincoln, died Wednesday (May 12, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.
MICHAEL, Nancy, 70, Ohlman, formerly of Pana, died Wednesday (May 12, 2021). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.
WARD, Timothy Allen “Tim,” 48, Georgetown, formerly of Warrensburg, died May 2, 2021. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.