Funerals pending for May 18
DRONE, Betty Ann, 63, Clinton, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

DUNHAM, Judy, 56, Maroa, died Tuesday (May 11, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

HEISE, Brian Lee, 57, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 4, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KRUSE, Beverly June, 83, Lincoln, died Friday (May 14, 2021). Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

McELROY, Imogene, 93, Mount Zion, died Saturday (May 15, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

PENDER, Armie, 94, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 12, 2021). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

RUCKER, Marcia Jean, 69, Decatur, died Thursday (May 13, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SAWICKI, Joelle Dell, 86, Pineville, North Carolina, died Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

TUCKER, Lois J., 98, Cowden, died Saturday (May 15, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden. 

