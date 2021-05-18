 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 19
DUDLEY, Robert D., 84, Arthur, died Monday (May 17, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

EVERSOLE, Shirley Ann, 86, Shelbyville, died Monday (May 17, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HOUSTON, Mable Lee, 92, Des Plaines, formerly of Decatur, died Saturday (May 15, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

KUNTZMAN, Denise, 53, died Sunday (May 16, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption. 

