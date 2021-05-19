 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for May 20
0 entries

Funerals pending for May 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLIOTT, Susan, 70, Sullivan, died Tuesday (May 18, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Moewaqua.

STUDEBAKER, Mary Lou, 92, Grand Junction, Colorado died Dec. 10, 2020. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News