Funerals pending for May 21
Funerals pending for May 21

BUTLER, Patricia, 81, Clinton, died Thursday (May 20, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DUBSON, Reuben E., 81, Mt. Zion, died Wednesday (May 19, 2021). Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

OBERHEIM, Christopher, 44, Monticello, died Wednesday (May 19, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

