Funerals pending for May 22
LEONARD, Patricia D., 82, Clinton, died Friday (May 21, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LEWIS, Carole Ann, 77, Tower Hills, died Thursday (May 20, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MALTBY, Laura, 63, Clinton, died Thursday (May 20, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

PIERCE, Richard, 71, Bement, died Thursday (May 20, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

ROACH, Alice A. Bond, 100, Mount Pulaski, died Thursday (May 20, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

