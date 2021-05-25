 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 26

BECK, Vicki, 62, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 25, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

HAYES, Michelle Joyner, died Sunday (May 23, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

Jarrett, Jacobe, 34, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 19, 20210. Walker Funeral Service, Dectur. 

LANGLEY, Frederick W., 68, Lincoln, died Monday (May 24, 2021). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

RATLIFF, Donna Jean, 67, Decatur, died Monday (May 24, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

