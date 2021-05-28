 Skip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for May 29

BEASLEY, Curtis, 64, Decatur, died Thursday (May 27, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FLEMING, Robert E., 60, Shelbyville, died Friday (May 28, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MARSHALL, William R. "Bill," 80, Taylorville, died Tuesday (May 25, 2021). Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

