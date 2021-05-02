 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for May 3
Funerals pending for May 3

BAKER, Dorwin L., 92, Farmer City, died Sunday (May 2, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WRIGLEY, Loretta, 87, Decatur, died Friday (April 30, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

