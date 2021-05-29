 Skip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for May 30

JACKSON, Barbara A., 77, Clinton, died Saturday (May 22, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WESTERFIELD, Richard, 82, Decatur, died Saturday (May 22, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

