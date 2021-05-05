 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for May 6
0 entries
Funerals pendingFunerals pending

Funerals pending for May 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COINS, Leonora Sue, 47, Decatur, died Saturday (May 1, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LOURASH, Robert Scott, 60, Decatur, died Sunday (May 2, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News