Funerals pending for May 9
Funerals pending for May 9

BAKER, Dorwin L., 92, Farmer City, died Sunday (May 2, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

FENTON, W. C. “Boots”, 93, Clinton, died Saturday 9May 8, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

WRIGLEY, Loretta Fair, Friday (April 30, 2021).  Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
