Funerals Pending for Monday, April 13, 2020
DENTON, David, 73, Maroa, died Saturday (April 11, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WALL, Joyce, 84, Cowden, died Saturday (April 11, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

WALLACE, Esther, 92, Windsor, died Saturday (April 11, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

