Funerals Pending for Monday, April 27, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Monday, April 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHILLING, Ronald L. "Ron", 79, Lincoln, died Friday (April 24, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

VOGEL, Deborah L., 70, Decatur, died Saturday, (April 25, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News