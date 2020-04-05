Funerals Pending for Monday, April 6, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for Monday, April 6, 2020

COOK, Amber L., 35, Decatur, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

HUDSON, Rev. Aubrey, 77, Decatur, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

YUNKER, Phyllis Jean, 83, Decatur, died Sunday (April 5, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

