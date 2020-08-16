You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Monday Aug. 17, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday Aug. 17, 2020

HAYES, Joseph Sr., 86, Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

JONES, Delbert L., 82, DeWitt, died  Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

KIZER, Tommy Jr., 87, Decatur, Died Friday (Aug. 14, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

SCHMIDT, Karen L., 76, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Breaking News