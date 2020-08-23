 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Aug. 24, 2020
CHAPMAN, Richard, 80, Clinton, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LEACH, James "Jim", 93, Maroa, died Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

McHALE-AIRSMAN, MAaureen T., Monticello, formerly of Ivesale, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

POLK, Willie E., 87, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

SHURLOW, Carol, 68, Warrensburg, died Friday (Aug. 21, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

SLOAT, James Timothy “J.T.” , 59, Clinton, died Saturday (Aug. 23, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

