Funerals pending for Monday Aug. 31, 2020
ELLINGER, James S., 86, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

UNDERWOOD, Marty J.. 58, Pilot Point, Texas, formerly of Clinton, died Monday (Aug. 24. 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

