Funerals pending for Monday August 3, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday August 3, 2020

ALEXANDER, Kurt William, 51, Decatur, died Friday (July 31, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KINGSBORO, Florence Lillian, 96, Farmer City, died Sunday (August 2, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand.

