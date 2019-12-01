Funerals pending for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
0 entries

Funerals pending for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATER, Michael David, 79, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

BARLOW, Virginia Sue, 80, Farmer City, died Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City. 

BROWNING, Wanda J., 71, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

FLAUGHER, Lawrence, 85, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MATHENY, Kathleen, 91, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MITCHELL, Gwendolyn, 59, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

SHADWELL, Terry D., 78, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WHITE, Steven, 71, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News