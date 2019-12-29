Funerals pending for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
Funerals pending for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

BROWN, Bobby James, 62, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

DEFEBAUGH, Helen Joan, 79, Clinton, died Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

ROMANO, F. Paul, 97, Decatur, died Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

TAYLOR, Lawrence, 77, Clinton, died Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WHITTINGTON, Melvin C., 92, Forsyth, died Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

