Funerals pending for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
Funerals pending for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

DAVIS, Judge John L., 78, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

ROWE, Marilyn Bernice “Sally”, 88, Argenta, died Sunday (Feb. 21, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

