Funerals pending for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

HICKMAN, Donald A., 68, Decatur, died Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

HOMER, Dorothy, 97, Dalton City, died Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

PAYNE, Rufus Jr., 89, Bement, died Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

SIMPSON, Richard, 73, Moweaqua, died Friday (Feb. 14, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

