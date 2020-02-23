Funerals pending for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KNECHT, Marilyn, 95, Lincoln, died Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

LAFFEY, Sandra J., 69, Clinton, died Friday (Feb. 21, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

McCONNELL, Gary L., 81, Argenta, died Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta. 

MILLER, Ruby, 93, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News