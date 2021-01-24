 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Jan. 25, 2021
Funerals pending for Monday Jan. 25, 2021

ANDERSON, Elizabeth R., 95, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

STEVENSON, Mary A., 93, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

