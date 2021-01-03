 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday Jan. 4, 2021
Funerals pending for Monday Jan. 4, 2021

HASSINGER, Zandy Lynn, 70, Decatur, died Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MILLER, Elizabeth “Colleen”, 87, Cowden, died Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden. 

VONDERHEIDE, Leon, 79, Shumway, died Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

