Funerals pending for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

BENZ, Randy L., 65, Argenta, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta. 

BUNDY, Thomas L., 83, Clinton, died Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020). Calvert Funera lHome, Clinton.

