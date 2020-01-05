Funerals pending for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

McKINNEY, Ervin, 78, Niantic, died Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

WHITE, John Thomas, 65, Decatur, died Friday (Jan. 3, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

WRAY, June L., 86, Decatur, died Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care. 

