Funerals pending for Monday July 13, 2020
0 entries

INMAN, Becky Sue, 61, Clinton, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

MOORE, Robert, 77, Decatur, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

POWELL, Susanna, 79, Decatur, died Sunday (July 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Service. 

SHOFNER, Danny Wayne, 74, Clinton, died Saturday (July 11, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TOLLEY, Tresa, 74, Carbondale, died Thursday (July 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service. 

