Funerals pending for Monday July 20, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Monday July 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AITKEN, William "Roy", 81, Beecher City, died Saturday (July 18, 2020)Lockart-Green Funeral Homes, Beecher City.

HOKE, Gary Wayne, 69, Clinton, died Saturday (July 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

NORTH, William I. "Bill", 92, Clinton, died Saturday (July 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SCHULER, Alma, 93, Decatur, died Thursday (July 16, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WOODARD, Allan D., 64, Lincoln, died Saturday (July 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News