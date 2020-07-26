Funerals pending for Monday July 27, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday July 27, 2020

DETERS, Max, 68, Mount Auburn, died Saturday (July 25, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

GRUBB, Brian, 58, Mason City, died Saturday (July 25, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

LITTLE, Edwin L., 64, Sringfield, died Saturday (July 25, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

MOREY, Ronald A., 73, Joplin, Mo., formerly of Decatur, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory in Joplin, Missouri.

VAUGHT, Rita Ellen, 71, New Holland, died Friday (July 24, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

