Funerals pending for Monday July 6, 2020

KASEY, Brenda, 66, Windsor, died Saturday (July 4, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor

LITTLE, William Price, 75, Decatur, died Saturday (July 4, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MEIER, Robert F., Maroa, died Friday (July 3, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

SPELLMAN, Benita May, 83, Decatur, died Sunday (July 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home

