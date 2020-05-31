Funerals pending for Monday, June 1, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday, June 1, 2020

BOYS, Carl, 93, Shelbyville, died Sunday (May 31, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

FOX, Timothy J. "Tim," 61, Shelbyville, died Saturday (May 30, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

