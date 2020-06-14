Funerals pending for Monday June 15, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday June 15, 2020

DICKSON, James W., 79,Decatur, died Friday, (June 12, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

FLICKINGER, Clark, 70, Decatur, died Sunday, (June 14, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

SPITZER, Mike A., Mount Zion, died Saturday (June 13, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

