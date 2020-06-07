Funerals pending for Monday June 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Monday June 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDES, Rozella M., 99, Findlay, died Saturday (June 6, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Findlay. 

CARTER, Donald L., 84, Decatur died Saturday June 6, 2020, Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care.

GREEN, Marjorie M., Strasburg, died Saturday (June, 6, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.

JORDAN, Julie Lynn, 61, Decatur, died Friday (June 5, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

STERN, Paul, 89, Decatur, died Sunday (June 7, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News