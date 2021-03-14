 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Monday, March 15, 2021
BELL, Wanda, 96, Windsor, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

CURRENT, Barbara Jean, 95, Forsyth, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DOBSON, Thomas E., 72, Bement, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

JEAN, Rutherford J., 78, Tuscola, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement. 

LEONARD, Rose Marie, 83, New Holland, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

TAYLOR, Juanita, 79, Decatur, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

