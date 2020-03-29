Funerals Pending for Monday, March 30, 2020
Funerals Pending for Monday, March 30, 2020

ANGEL, Bonnie, 73, Decatur, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

ARBOGAST, Stanley, 70, Decatur, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

BRENNAN, Frances L., 92, Clinton, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WHITE, Cathy Jean, 64, Shelbyville, died Saturday (March 28, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

