Funerals pending for Monday, March 16, 2020
GRIDER, Pamela M., 71, Decatur, died Sunday (March 15, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KECK, Louanne, 85, Decatur, died Saturday (March 14, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

MARTZ, Beverly, 80, Lakewood, died Saturday (March 14, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

MYERS, Harry, 88, Decatur, died Saturday (March 14, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

