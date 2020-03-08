Funerals pending for Monday, March 9, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday, March 9, 2020

DRABING, Michael, 55, Decatur, died Saturday (March 7, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

GOODING, Margaret A., 97, Decatur, died Saturday (March 7, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MAYBERRY, Lynda, 70, Decatur, died Sunday (March 8, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

